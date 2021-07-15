TD fixes problem that hampered customers accessing online and mobile banking services

TORONTO — The Toronto-Dominion Bank says it has resolved a problem that temporarily prevented customers from accessing its U.S. online and mobile banking services.

The bank says the problem was caused by fibre issues at a service provider that impacted companies in many industries.

It says the issue was quickly identified and resolved.

TD, which apologized for any disruption, says the issue didn’t impact its Canadian banking services.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press