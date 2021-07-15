Loading articles...

TD fixes problem that hampered customers accessing online and mobile banking services

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 7:30 pm EDT

TORONTO — The Toronto-Dominion Bank says it has resolved a problem that temporarily prevented customers from accessing its U.S. online and mobile banking services.

The bank says the problem was caused by fibre issues at a service provider that impacted companies in many industries. 

It says the issue was quickly identified and resolved.  

TD, which apologized for any disruption, says the issue didn’t impact its Canadian banking services.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:49 PM
VEHICLE FIRE: SB HWY 427 approaching Rathburn in the express two left lanes are blocked off for an active vehicle f…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:42 PM
Scary situation. Glad your family is okay!
Latest Weather
Read more