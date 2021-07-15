Several people injured, 'catastrophic' damage after tornado hits Barrie

BARRIE — A tornado ripped through a southern Ontario city Thursday afternoon injuring a number of people and causing “catastrophic” damage, police said.

Officers were going door to door to check on residents in a Barrie neighbourhood hit by the tornado, while paramedics provided first aid to those injured, said police spokesman Peter Leon.

Some homes have sustained structural damage, some have lost power and some gas lines have been affected, he said.

“The damage is catastrophic, it is significant, it is major,” Leon said, urging people to stay away from the area.

“It looks very symbolic, unfortunately, of a war zone in some places.”

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman also urged caution.

“There is extensive damage from the tornado touchdown in the area of Prince William Way and Mapleview in SE Barrie. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are focused on making sure everyone is safe,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, people shared photos and videos of the destruction in the aftermath of the tornado, showing homes with their roofs partially torn off, overturned vehicles and debris littering the streets in parts of the city north of Toronto.

“Oh my god, a tornado just hit our house,” a person exclaims in one video that shows knocked-down picture frames, broken items and scattered debris inside a home.

“The roof is gone,” the person adds before going outside, where large pieces of pink building insulation, wood and other materials are spread out on the street. What appears to be appliances can also be seen next to the home.

Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said those images and videos have helped confirm the storm was indeed a tornado.

The tornado touched down around 2:30 p.m. just minutes after Environment Canada upgraded its tornado watch for the area to a warning, he said.

“We don’t have a sense of the damage path, the length or width of the path” that the tornado took when it touched down in Barrie, he said, but the agency is sending a team to investigate, as is the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University.

The storm also touched down in Keswick, Ont., but whether that was also a tornado remains to be determined, he said.

The tornado warning for Barrie was lifted shortly before 3 p.m. as the storm moved east, but one is now in place for the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes area.

“It looks like, as it’s moving further east, it will start to weaken somewhat, but it is still going to be a very dangerous storm for the next little while,” Coulson said.

“It is also important to remind folks that it does continue to be an ongoing situation, (thunderstorm) watches continue to be in effect for much of southern and eastern Ontario, and there is still a potential for damaging storms to occur through the late afternoon and evening hours in parts of the province.”

Premier Doug Ford was among those who offered up their sympathies to the affected residents.

“My thoughts are with everyone in #Barrie and #Innisfil affected by the severe weather today. A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone!,” Premier Doug Ford said on Twitter.

Barrie was also hit by a devastating tornado in 1985, an F4-strength storm that killed eight people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press