Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, authorities said.

A woman was also injured during the incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not specify how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a man walking around with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. Officers arrived to find a man who matched the description and at least one officer fired their weapon.

Police did not say what prompted the shooting or whether any de-escalation methods were attempted first. It was not immediately clear how many officers opened fire, or how many times the man had been struck.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The fake gun was found at the scene, police said.

The Associated Press