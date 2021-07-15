Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 6:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 6:21 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, authorities said.
A woman was also injured during the incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not specify how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.
Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a man walking around with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. Officers arrived to find a man who matched the description and at least one officer fired their weapon.
Police did not say what prompted the shooting or whether any de-escalation methods were attempted first. It was not immediately clear how many officers opened fire, or how many times the man had been struck.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.