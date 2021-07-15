OPP seize nearly 100 kilos of cocaine, over $400K in significant drug bust

Police say they have dismantled a cocaine importing and distribution ring in the Toronto area.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 15-month investigation has led to 22 arrests after a series of raids last week.

The force says it worked with border guards and the RCMP to seize a large shipment of cocaine coming in on aircraft from the Caribbean.

On July 7, the OPP says police executed 44 search warrants at 25 locations in Toronto, Innisfil, Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan, Thornhill, Brampton and Ancaster, as well as businesses in Etobicoke, Vaughan, Hamilton, and Mississauga.

Photo Gallery:

OPP says it has seized nearly 100 kilograms of cocaine, 255 kilograms of cannabis and nearly $400,000 in cash. The drugs seized in the investigation have an estimated street value of nearly $10 million.

“Project Southam demonstrates how effective law enforcement is working together to target criminality,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox.