Loading articles...

Muskoka boat crash kills 1, sends 4 to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

One person is dead, four are injured and another is missing after two boats carrying a total of six people collided on Lake Rosseau near Muskoka’s Windermere Marina Wednesday evening.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police received multiple 911 calls around 7:40 p.m., with witnesses describing seeing several people in the water.

Muskoka EMS, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the OPP Aviation Unit also responded.

Four people were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, including one who was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another is still unaccounted for.

The search for the missing individual will resume later in the morning.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
WB 401 from Brock Street to the 412 - two left lanes are still blocked for overnight maintenance. #WB401 #Whitby
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid again today. Heads up for thunderstorms late this afternoon/early evenin…
Latest Weather
Read more