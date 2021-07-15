Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Muskoka boat crash kills 1, sends 4 to hospital
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 6:07 am EDT
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)
One person is dead, four are injured and another is missing after two boats carrying a total of six people collided on Lake Rosseau near Muskoka’s Windermere Marina Wednesday evening.
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police received multiple 911 calls around 7:40 p.m., with witnesses describing seeing several people in the water.
Muskoka EMS, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the OPP Aviation Unit also responded.
Four people were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, including one who was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another is still unaccounted for.
The search for the missing individual will resume later in the morning.
