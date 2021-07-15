Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lebanon PM-designate steps down after months of deadlock
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 9:39 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said Thursday he was stepping down, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament and citing “key differences” with the country’s president.
The development is likely to plunge the country further into chaos and uncertainty. Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in 150 years.
“It is clear that we will not be able to agree with the president,” Hariri said, after a 20 minute meeting with President Michel Aoun.
Hariri met Wednesday with Aoun after weeks of a stalemate in renewed efforts to resolve the political deadlock and following a quick trip to Cairo, a close ally. He proposed a new 24-minister Cabinet and said he expected a response from Aoun by Thursday. There were reports this was a last-ditch effort by Hariri.
Hariri, 51, resigned from his post in October 2019 in a bow to nationwide protests which had demanded major reforms and condemned the entire political class. A year later, he was named once again to the post by parliament amid a crippling economic crisis and months after the massive explosion that compounded the country’s woes.