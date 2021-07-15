Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

ENBRIDGE ENERGY-LINE 3

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tribal and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline have asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision affirming the approvals of the project. The state Commerce Department, which was part of the earlier appeal, is not joining in the appeal this time. The legal move comes as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota. More than 500 protesters have been arrested or issued citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began last December. Meanwhile, opponents are demanding more transparency from state officials about a spill last week of drilling mud into a river that the pipeline will cross.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Office of the Legislative Auditor says it found no evidence that the state of Minnesota overpaid two companies it hired to conduct COVID-19 saliva testing. Instead, the auditor’s report says, managed care organizations. acting on behalf of the state, scrutinized the claims submitted by the two companies and paid just a fraction of the amounts originally billed. The Minnesota Department of Health signed an emergency contract last November with Vault Medical Services and Infinity BiologiX. The auditor conducted the review in response to complaints of excessive billing. The companies have collected and processed millions of COVID-19 tests taken by Minnesotans.

QUEST FOR CARP NAME

Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — What’s in a name? When it comes to Asian carp, quite a lot. For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. They were imported to cleanse fish farms and sewage ponds but escaped into the wild. Now some government agencies are changing the label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic. At the same time, Illinois officials and partner groups are planning to give the four species yet another name in a marketing campaign to get more people to eat them.

WILDFIRES-AIR QUALITY

Canadian wildfires impact air quality in U.S.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Burning wildfires in Canada are causing air quality issues in parts of the U.S., including Minnesota and North Dakota. Weather experts say the smoke sometimes stays aloft, but in this particular case it’s lingering closer to the ground. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for much of the state including Moorhead, Bemidji, Roseau, and East Grand Forks out of concern for public health. Those with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory illnesses can be at risk.

CONDO INSPECTIONS

Condo inspections left to property owners in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some local building inspectors in Minnesota are fielding questions from residents worried about the safety of their condo buildings following the collapse of a tower in Surfside, Florida last month. State officials say Minnesota doesn’t face the same risks as Florida and has tough building codes that govern building construction. A state building offficial, Scott McLellan, says Minnesota has its own unique challenge having to do with extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls. The responsibility of maintaining and regularly checking condo buildings for structural issues rests with property owners in Minnesota, not local or state building inspectors.

LAWMAKER STOPPED

St. Paul Police video shows stop of outspoken lawmaker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows a Black Minnesota lawmaker accusing a St. Paul police officer of racially profiling during a traffic stop in which he was ticketed for driving on a suspended Wisconsin license. The video shows a sergeant stopping Rep. John Thompson July 4. Thomson said he was the state representative for the area despite his Wisconsin license, and accused the officer of ticketing him for “driving while Black.” Questions have lingered over why the lawmaker, who formerly lived in Wisconsin, still had a license there. Thomson says he has lived in St. Paul for many years and will change to a Minnesota license.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL

Judge won’t change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin is denying prosecutors’ request to rewrite his sentencing order as it relates to the children and teens who saw George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Attorney General Keith Ellison last week asked Cahill to remove suggestions that the four young witnesses were not traumatized. Cahill said in an order Tuesday that the four girls may have been emotionally traumatized, but that the state failed to objectively prove it. Ellison’s office said it was reviewing the judge’s order.

AP-US-UNWANTED-GOLDFISH

Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes. The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. Burnsville officials found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey. Eighteen more fish were found Monday. Some were 18 inches long and weighed about 4 pounds. Burnsville issued a plea on Twitter, saying: “Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” The big goldfish are being captured and killed.

