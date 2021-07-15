Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Justice minister calls for investigation of lawyers after Manitoba judge followed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 10:41 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT
WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s justice minister has written to the provincial law society requesting it investigate the conduct of lawyers working with an organization that hired a private investigator to follow a judge.
Cameron Friesen says, as attorney general of Manitoba, he has asked the Law Society of Manitoba to initiate an investigation into the lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
The centre is representing a group of churches in Manitoba that are challenging COVID-19 public health orders.
John Carpay stepped down as president of the Justice Centre this week after admitting in court to hiring a private investigator to follow the judge presiding over that case.
Friesen says he is gravely concerned by the actions of the centre.
He says the lawyers involved must be held accountable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.