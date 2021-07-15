Loading articles...

Justice minister calls for investigation of lawyers after Manitoba judge followed

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s justice minister has written to the provincial law society requesting it investigate the conduct of lawyers working with an organization that hired a private investigator to follow a judge. 

Cameron Friesen says, as attorney general of Manitoba, he has asked the Law Society of Manitoba to initiate an investigation into the lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

The centre is representing a group of churches in Manitoba that are challenging COVID-19 public health orders. 

John Carpay stepped down as president of the Justice Centre this week after admitting in court to hiring a private investigator to follow the judge presiding over that case.

Friesen says he is gravely concerned by the actions of the centre. 

He says the lawyers involved must be held accountable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
#CottageCountry: Construction delays highway 7 east of Marmora.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid again today. Heads up for thunderstorms late this afternoon/early evenin…
Latest Weather
Read more