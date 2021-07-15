Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The jury has reached a verdict Thursday on whether the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity — a decision that will determine whether the gunman goes to prison or a maximum-security mental health facility.

The jury of eight men and four women got the case in the early afternoon on the 12th day of a trial and reached reached a verdict in less than two hours. The trial has largely been a battle between mental health professionals about whether Jarrod Ramos met Maryland’s legal standard for criminal responsibility at the time he attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper.

For Ramos to be found not criminally responsible, all 12 jurors would need to find that because of a mental disorder he lacks substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of the conduct or conform that conduct to the requirements of the law.

They have testified about whether Jarrod Ramos could appreciate the criminality of his actions or conform his conduct to the requirements of law when he attacked the newspaper in 2018.

The Associated Press