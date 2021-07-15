Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge gives Canada's spy agency go-ahead to use new overseas investigative powers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 11:58 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT
OTTAWA — For the first time, a federal judge has expressly granted Canada’s spy agency warrants to operate abroad even if it means breaking another country’s laws.
Federal Court Justice Simon Noel authorized warrants for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service five months ago, but public reasons for the top secret decision were issued only this week.
The extraterritorial warrant powers allow CSIS to carry out specific investigations in other countries, either directly or with the assistance of foreign partners, concerning threats to the security of Canada.
CSIS has always been able to probe security threats in Canada and abroad, but for years there was a lack of clarity on the extent of those powers overseas.
Legislative changes that took effect six years ago gave judges the authority to issue warrants permitting CSIS operations abroad, even when they might run afoul of another country’s laws, but this is the first public indication of the powers’ use.
Noel says CSIS may execute these powers outside Canada with the assistance of the Communications Security Establishment — the federal cyberspy service — and with foreign agencies acting under their own legal frameworks.
