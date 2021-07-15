Loading articles...

Iranian police find bootleg wine hidden in dry village well

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police have uncovered bootleg wine hidden in a dry village well in the country’s west, state television reported on Thursday.

The report did not say how much wine was found in the incident Wednesday and if any suspects were arrested in the case.

The TV broadcast footage of police officers pumping out red wine from the well into a barrel, using a hose. The report said the incident happened in a village near the city of Khoramabad, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

Iranian police occasionally announce alcohol busts, though locally made bootleg vodka, other liquor and wines, as well as smuggled foreign brands are traded on the country’s black market.

Media outlets in this conservative nation, where alcoholic beverages are illegal and Muslims are banned from drinking alcohol, often carry reports about confiscations of bootleg booze.

In recent years, hundreds of Iranians have died from methanol poisoning after they drank toxic homemade brews. Methanol sometimes also contaminates traditionally fermented alcohol and is even sold, falsely advertised as drinkable.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit Iran the worst in the Middle East, scores died from ingesting industrial alcohol amid mistaken beliefs that it protects against the virus. The poisonings came as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where the coronavirus crisis overwhelmed the country.

A Muslim found drinking alcohol in Iran can be punished with 80 lashes and a cash fine. However, minority Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians are allowed to drink alcoholic beverages in private.

Nasser Karimi, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#CottageCountry: Hold off on the drive to the cottage for now. Brechin, Beaverton, Gamebridge...
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @tracymedeiros13: Looks like a Tornado just touched down in Barrie. It’s worst at Yonge and Mapleview
Latest Weather
Read more