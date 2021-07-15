Loading articles...

I-16 shut down between Atlanta, Savannah, after bridge crash

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — An interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline, authorities said Thursday.

A detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge after a truck struck the bridge Thursday morning, The Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash caused the bridge to shift about 6 feet (2 meters), the agency said. It shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base.

Interstate 16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

The Associated Press

