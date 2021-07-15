Father arrested in 18-month-old son's death in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives have arrested a man in the death of his 18-month-old son this week in a motel in South Los Angeles, according to authorities and the boy’s mother.

Shane Zachary Flowers, 23, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is being held on $100,000 bail and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The coroner’s office identified the boy as Dee’ago Alexander Jones. The child’s mother, Ryanna Jones, told KTLA that Flowers was the boy’s father.

Police were called to the motel Tuesday around noon. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The LAPD’s Abused Child Section is investigating the boy’s death. Police said Thursday they could not confirm Flowers’ relationship to the child.

The death of Dee’ago is the latest case of child abuse that resulted in death in the Los Angeles area.

The Associated Press