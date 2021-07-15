Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Father arrested in 18-month-old son's death in Los Angeles
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 3:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives have arrested a man in the death of his 18-month-old son this week in a motel in South Los Angeles, according to authorities and the boy’s mother.
Shane Zachary Flowers, 23, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is being held on $100,000 bail and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The coroner’s office identified the boy as Dee’ago Alexander Jones. The child’s mother, Ryanna Jones, told KTLA that Flowers was the boy’s father.
Police were called to the motel Tuesday around noon. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The LAPD’s Abused Child Section is investigating the boy’s death. Police said Thursday they could not confirm Flowers’ relationship to the child.
The death of Dee’ago is the latest case of child abuse that resulted in death in the Los Angeles area.