Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 7:50 am EDT

Peel Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A motorcyclist has died after their bike collided with another vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

It appears the bike was hit from behind, 680 NEWS reports.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital, where they later died.

No further details have been released.

