Dutch media: Crime reporter De Vries has died after shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 15, 2021 8:21 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Peter R. de Vries, the renowned Dutch crime reporter shot last week in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, has died, Dutch media reported Thursday citing a statement from his family.
RTL, the Dutch network De Vries regularly worked for, cited the family statement as saying “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle.”
The statement says he died surrounded by loved ones.
“Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free,’” the statement said. “We are unbelievably proud of him and at the same time inconsolable.”
De Vries, who was widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot on July 6 after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show.
Two suspects have been detained in the shooting.
