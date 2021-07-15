Loading articles...

Cogeco Communications expects to benefit from post-pandemic employment trends

Last Updated Jul 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT

The Cogeco logo is seen in Montreal on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Cogeco Communications Inc. expects to benefit from the work-from-home trend it believes will continue as COVID-19 continues to impact its operations.

The Montreal-based company, which successfully fended off a hostile takeover attempt by Rogers Communications Inc. last year, said the employment trend should benefit its various network expansion projects, especially in underserved and unserved areas.

On Wednesday, Cogeco Communications reported a profit attributable to owners of the corporation of $95.7 million or $2.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The result compared with a profit of $90.8 million or $1.87 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for what was the company’s third quarter climbed 3.1 per cent to $624.3 million from $605.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Excluding currency fluctuations, it says revenue rose 8.8 per cent.

“Although we are pleased with the financial results to date under the circumstances, we remain cautious in our management of this situation as uncertainties remain on the potential human, operating and financial impact of the pandemic,” the company stated in a news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CCA, TSX:CGO)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Mississauga Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here we go!!! First round of Severe Thunderstorm WATCHES are up and include parts of the GTA for Thursday ⁦@680NEWS⁩…
Latest Weather
Read more