As Ontario tentatively reopens, Alberta is in full swing

In today’s Big Story podcast, on Friday Canada’s largest province enters stage three of reopening—by far the biggest move since early this year, before the third wave of COVID-19 hit. Other places around the world have had varying degrees of success as they’ve come out of restrictions, but perhaps the best example to reassure anxious Canadians is out west, where Alberta has been almost back to normal for two weeks now, and—so far!—there has been no cause for concern.

Is this really what back to normal feels like? What’s it like to realize you can remove your mask indoors if you want to? And is there a plan if cases do start to climb again?

GUEST: Darcy Ropchan, video journalist, CityNews Edmonton

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

