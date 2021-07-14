What happened to Nathaniel McLellan?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Nathaniel died in 2015, after sustaining a severe brain injury. And in the weeks and months and years to come, the investigation narrowed to his parents as the prime suspects. It was a preoccupation that, in hindsight, many observers thought was strange.

But then a reporter started asking questions about the investigation, and what happened that day, and how police conducted their work … and weeks later a charge was laid. Not against Nathaniel’s parents, but his babysitter, who is facing one count of manslaughter. What happened to Nathaniel, and what went so wrong with the investigation into his death?

GUEST: Kevin Donovan, Chief Investigative Reporter, Toronto Star

(Read Kevin’s five-part investigation right here.)

