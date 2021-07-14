Toronto to gradually reopen recreational amenities, such as gyms, on Monday

In line with Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, the city says it will begin to gradually lift restrictions and reopen several recreational amenities starting Monday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says staff have worked closely with Toronto Public Health to execute specific adjustments to program capacities and parameters to meet new provincial guidelines.

Here is what Toronto will reopen as of July 19 and onwards.

Monday:

Indoor fitness centres

Indoor weight rooms

Indoor permits for meetings and events

Indoor walking tracks

Public access to community centre spaces for heat relief, washroom and shower access

Wednesday, July 21

Indoor lane and leisure swim

Indoor drop-in programs for sports and leisure

Monday, July 26

Enhanced Youth Spaces

Indoor aquafit classes

Indoor fitness classes

Seniors’ centres

Conservatories

The province will enter Step 3 on Friday at 12:01 a.m. allowing for indoor dining, gyms and movie theatres to reopen, among other businesses.

There will be no capacity or table limits but social distancing rules will remain in place and masks will remain mandatory.

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events are limited to 25 people. If the new maximum capacity is lower than 25 people, indoor gatherings are limited to that number.

Gyms, movie theatres, museums and zoos would all be allowed to operate at a 50 per cent capacity.

“I’m delighted to begin welcoming back Torontonians to our City’s indoor recreational amenities,” said Mayor John Tory.

“Staff worked closely with Toronto Public Health to follow provincial health guidelines to keep residents safe and active. A big thank you to staff who have worked tirelessly to start reopening City services and amenities.”

To date, 3,959,734 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is encouraging everyone age 12 years or older to book a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.

Second dose appointments can be booked by anyone, including youth ages 12 to 17, who received a first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago or a first AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago.