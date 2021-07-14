Toronto FC to make highly anticipated return to BMO Field on Saturday

One Toronto franchise is finally coming home.

Toronto FC announced Wednesday that it has been given the go-ahead to return to play at BMO Field and will host Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 16.

The club will also welcome 7,000 fans on game night made up of frontline healthcare workers, first responders and season seat members.

The match will mark Toronto FC’s first at BMO Field since September 1, 2020, and the team’s first in front of fans since the club’s 2020 home opener on March 7.

“The importance of this return home for our team can’t be overstated,” said Bill Manning, President of Toronto FC.

“It has been a long, hard time on the road due to pandemic protocols and we have greatly missed the energy and support of our fans at BMO Field. Our return to Canada gave the team an incredible boost this week and we look forward to an emotional night at BMO Field with our fans on Saturday.”

Toronto FC President Bill Manning tells @SNJeffBlair & @richarddeitsch that only vaccinated players & staff will be crossing the border this weekend. So MLS is working within existing ???????? rules. “We’re following all of the current guidelines that are in place,” Manning said. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 14, 2021

The organization says it will increase stadium capacity on Wednesday, July 21 to the 15,000 fans “now permitted with the province’s move to Step 3 of its reopening plan.”

“We know that our return home is the result of the hard work of many government and public health officials, as well as the efforts by everyone to follow health and safety protocols and protect our community and we are grateful to everyone for their support,” said Manning.

Montreal will allow 5,000 fans at Saputo Stadium Saturday for a match with FC Cincinnati.

Montreal and Toronto both returned home last week in the wake of the federal government loosening pandemic-related border restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

The Vancouver Whitecaps remain in their temporary U.S. home in Sandy, Utah.

“During this temporary window, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host their home matches on July 17 and July 20 at Rio Tinto Stadium as conversations continue with the Canadian government regarding the three Canadian teams hosting future home matches in Canada,” Major League Soccer (MLS) said in a statement.

Clubs and match officials travelling to Canada will be subject to public health protocols required of all individuals entering the country, the league said.

Only fully vaccinated players and staff will be excluded from Canadian quarantine requirements.

COVID-19 testing will take place prior to departure and upon arrival in Canada.

After the two upcoming games at BMO Field, Toronto visits Chicago on July 24 before a home game on August 1 against Nashville SC. The announcement on Wednesday does not cover the August 1 game.

Toronto FC had been waiting along with the Toronto Blue Jays about a return to play plan after both organizations sent the federal government proposals.

The Blue Jays publicly released their proposal to resume home games by July 30. To make a move happen in time for that date, the Blue Jays would likely need some indication of the government’s decision by Friday.

The Toronto Raptors, Blue Jays, and FC have all been forced to play home games in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic.

The Raptors played out of Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. while the Blue Jays have rotated between their minor-league complex in Dunedin, Fla. and Sahlen’s Field in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who played in an all-Canadian division this year, played their home games at Scotiabank Arena with no fans in attendance.

With files from The Canadian Press