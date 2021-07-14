Loading articles...

Top Poland court rejects EU court injunctions as invalid

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that temporary injunctions issued by the European Union’s top court regarding Poland’s judiciary conflict with the nation’s constitution and are not binding.

Legal observers interpreted the decision from Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal as a step by Poland to undermine the power of EU laws within the country. Poland joined the EU in 2004.

The Wednesday ruling involved an earlier decision by the European Union’s Court of Justice that declared a new disciplinary chamber at Poland’s Supreme Court invalid.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 409 at Kipling. #EB409
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s another muggy one. Feels like 27 right now and will feel closer to 37 thi…
Latest Weather
Read more