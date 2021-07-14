Some strip clubs to require proof of vaccination for all guests

Some adult establishments say they will be requiring their clients to be vaccinated when they open their doors on Friday as the province enters Step 3 of its economic reopening plan.

Filmores near Sherbourne and Dundas is one of several strip clubs that says it will require anyone that walks through the door to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kaspar Cameron, the entertainment manager at Filmores, tells the Toronto Sun the measures are being taken to keep staff safe. He says all workers inside, from dancers to the doormen, are all fully vaccinated.

He adds that he has been in talks with other club owners who say they will be taking a similar approach.

Cameron says they will require all patrons to have received at least one dose but currently don’t have a process to ensure that a vaccine certificate is authentic. He says they hope the provincial government will implement a system that will make checking vaccination status easy.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch believes other businesses should take note of the policies some strip clubs are implementing.

“This is a wonderful example of protecting workers and customers,” said Bogoch in a tweet. “Many businesses/organizations could learn a lot from this proactive approach.”

Others are applauding strip clubs for taking a tough stance and leading the way noting that many gyms and health clubs are not requiring proof of vaccination.

GoodLife Fitness says they have no plans to require members to be vaccinated before entering any of its fitness locations.

Not unexpected, but too bad. Missed opportunity for @goodlifefitness. https://t.co/nfaOHmh6yN — David Fisman (@DFisman) July 14, 2021

The chain says it plans to open almost all its locations on Friday and clients will have to answer screening questions and keep masks on in locker rooms and lobby areas – masks can be removed when clients are working out.

Gyms will be allowed to resume indoor operations at 50 per cent capacity as the province moves into Step 3 of its reopening plan.

The province announced last week it would enter Step 3 ahead of schedule on July 16.

The move means indoor dining can resume and things like nightclubs and movie theatres can reopen.

There will be no capacity or table limits for indoor dining when the move is made – but social distancing rules will remain in place and masks will remain mandatory.