S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the energy and base metal sectors fell, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.55 points at 20,264.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.38 points at 34,927.17. The S&P 500 index was up 10.45 points at 4,379.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.48 points at 14,726.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.02 cents US compared with 79.91 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 53 cents at US$74.72 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$12.70 at US$1,822.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

