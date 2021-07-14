Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Royal Bank of Canada names Indigenous leader Roberta Jamieson to its board
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 14, 2021 2:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 2:30 pm EDT
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada has named Indigenous leader Roberta Jamieson to its board of directors, effective Aug. 1.
Jamieson served as chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory from 2001 until 2004 and is a former Ontario ombudsman and former commissioner of the Indian Commission of Ontario.
She was also chief executive of Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.
Jamieson, the first Indigenous woman to earn a law degree, is a member of the board of Deloitte Canada and co-chair of the Indigenous advisory council of the Canadian National Railway Co.
She previously served on the boards of Hydro One Ltd., Ontario Power Generation and Stewardship Ontario.
Jamieson will join the RBC board’s governance and risk committees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
The Canadian Press
