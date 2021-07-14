Loading articles...

Report: Austria approves Victoria Kennedy as new US envoy

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 7:00 am EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media report that the Alpine country has approved the appointment of Victoria Kennedy as the new U.S. ambassador in Vienna.

Kennedy, a lawyer, is the widow of late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.

The Austria Press Agency reported late Tuesday that the office of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen had confirmed the required “agrement” — diplomatic speak for approval — for Kennedy’s appointment was issued.

There was no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials. Kennedy still needs to be approved by Congress.

Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the country’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, saying Kennedy’s nomination was an “honor” for Austria.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEAR - Steeles & Islington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s another muggy one. Feels like 27 right now and will feel closer to 37 thi…
Latest Weather
Read more