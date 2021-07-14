Loading articles...

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 8:19 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Britannia Road and Glen Erin Drive just before 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics said the victim is an adult but did not provide an age.

Britannia is closed between Glen Erin and Winston Churchill Boulevard, and Glen Erin is closed south of Britannia.

