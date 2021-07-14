Fully vaccinated staff, caregivers, visitors to LTC homes won't need COVID-19 tests: province

Province noted that it continues to monitor COVID-19 variants of concern in the region

Starting Friday, fully vaccinated and asymptomatic staff, caregivers, and visitors won’t have to be tested for COVID-19 before entering a long-term care home in Ontario.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care made the announcement on Wednesday, ahead of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which goes into effect on Friday.

“Based on the latest scientific evidence and best medical advice, we are are removing the requirement of repeated surveillance testing from asymptomatic caregivers, visitors and staff who are fully immunized,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said in a release.

He also said people who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated will still be required to get tested for the virus, in order to protect residents and staff.

The province said it will also recommend to retirement homes that fully vaccinated people be exempt from routine testing.

Below are the other restrictions that will be eased, as previously announced by the province:

Removing the limits on the number of visitors to homes

Permitting buffet and family style dining

Providing all residents the ability to go on absences

Resumption of off-site excursions for residents

Resumption of activities such as singing and dancing

However, the ministry noted that it continues to monitor COVID-19 variants of concern in the region, “particularly in this vulnerable sector.”

“The health and safety of residents, staff and all others who attend homes, including their mental and emotional well-being, remains a top priority,” it said.