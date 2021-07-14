Loading articles...

Fully vaccinated staff, caregivers, visitors to LTC homes won't need COVID-19 tests: province

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 10:19 am EDT

A man waves to his mother from the window of her room at Tabor Home, a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Summary

Ontario said these changes coincide with Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, which goes into effect on Friday

People who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated will still be required to get tested

Province noted that it continues to monitor COVID-19 variants of concern in the region

Starting Friday, fully vaccinated and asymptomatic staff, caregivers, and visitors won’t have to be tested for COVID-19 before entering a long-term care home in Ontario.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care made the announcement on Wednesday, ahead of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which goes into effect on Friday.

“Based on the latest scientific evidence and best medical advice, we are are removing the requirement of repeated surveillance testing from asymptomatic caregivers, visitors and staff who are fully immunized,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said in a release.

He also said people who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated will still be required to get tested for the virus, in order to protect residents and staff.

The province said it will also recommend to retirement homes that fully vaccinated people be exempt from routine testing.

Ontario said these changes coincide with Step 3 of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Below are the other restrictions that will be eased, as previously announced by the province:

  • Removing the limits on the number of visitors to homes
  • Permitting buffet and family style dining
  • Providing all residents the ability to go on absences
  • Resumption of off-site excursions for residents
  • Resumption of activities such as singing and dancing

 

However, the ministry noted that it continues to monitor COVID-19 variants of concern in the region, “particularly in this vulnerable sector.”

“The health and safety of residents, staff and all others who attend homes, including their mental and emotional well-being, remains a top priority,” it said.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
CLEAR - SB 400 app. King Rd. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s another muggy one. Feels like 27 right now and will feel closer to 37 thi…
Latest Weather
Read more