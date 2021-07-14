Toronto police investigating suspicious death in North York as homicide

Toronto police have opened a homicide investigation after a victim died as a result of serious injuries at a residence in North York.

Police arrived at the home, located at Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard, to conduct a wellness check just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Const. David Hopkinson says the victim was found with serious injuries that have been deemed suspicious.

Life-saving measures were performed but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hopkinson says homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

There is no information on suspects.