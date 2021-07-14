Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police investigating suspicious death in North York as homicide
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jul 14, 2021 11:30 am EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Toronto police have opened a homicide investigation after a victim died as a result of serious injuries at a residence in North York.
Police arrived at the home, located at Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard, to conduct a wellness check just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Const. David Hopkinson says the victim was found with serious injuries that have been deemed suspicious.
Life-saving measures were performed but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hopkinson says homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
There is no information on suspects.
