No winning ticket for Tuesday's $27 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 12:44 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s $27 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 16 will be at an estimated $36 million.

The Canadian Press

