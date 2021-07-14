Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,147.24, down 123.41 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down two cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $1.45 on 8.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $49.49 on seven million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Basic materials. Up 10 cents, or 4.4 per cent, to $2.37 on 5.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $10.80 on 5.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 2.36 per cent, to $27.70 on 5.4 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). Financial. Down 11 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $39.13 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Up 76 cents to $128.74. Royal Bank of Canada has named Indigenous leader Roberta Jamieson to its board of directors, effective Aug. 1. Jamieson served as chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory from 2001 until 2004 and is a former Ontario ombudsman and former commissioner of the Indian Commission of Ontario. She was also chief executive of Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. Jamieson, the first Indigenous woman to earn a law degree, is a member of the board of Deloitte Canada and co-chair of the Indigenous advisory council of the Canadian National Railway Co. She previously served on the boards of Hydro One Ltd., Ontario Power Generation and Stewardship Ontario. Jamieson will join the RBC board’s governance and risk committees.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSX:CFW). Down 16 cents or four per cent to $3.83. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has won another round with Wilks Brothers LLC over its recapitalization plan. The Calgary-based oilfield services company says the Ontario Securities Commission has dismissed an attempt by Wilks to set aside a decision by the Toronto Stock Exchange related to the plan. Calfrac closed its recapitalization in December 2020. Wilks, which attempted a hostile takeover of Calfrac last year, opposed the plan to have the holders of senior unsecured notes swap debt for shares, leaving existing shareholders with a reduced stake in the company. In May, the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear an appeal by Wilks that sought to overturn the court approval of the plan. Calfrac says it will now focus on a pending appeal by Wilks to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit regarding a decision affirming recognition of the recapitalization plan in the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press