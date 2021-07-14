Loading articles...

Man stabbed in the abdomen in Leslieville

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Leslieville. CITYNEWS/Rick Helsinki

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen in Leslieville.

Police were called to Gerrard Street East and Woodfield Road around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening condition.

There has been no suspect information has been released.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:02 PM
UPDATE: Crews continue to clean up after a tanker truck rolled over in the ditch and spilled gasoline. The 410 rema…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 PM
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $1,400!!🤑 Details in the link…
Latest Weather
Read more