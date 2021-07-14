Loading articles...

German police raids against suspected Islamic extremists

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 4:00 am EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Police said they were searching locations in the central German state of Hesse on Wednesday in connection with suspected Islamic extremists.

Hesse police said on Twitter that the raids were taking place “at numerous premises” across the state.

German news agency dpa reported that the suspects are alleged supporters of the Islamic State group. It quoted a police spokesman saying there was no immediate threat of an attack.

The Associated Press

