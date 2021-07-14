Loading articles...

Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 1:00 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says an explosion has struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Saudi state television made the announcement Wednesday after social media video circulated of a plume of smoke near Kharj.

The TV report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described as accidental.

Kharj is close to Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

