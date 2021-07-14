Loading articles...

Black Montreal man wrongfully arrested for assault on officer suing for $1.2 million

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT

People attend a protest called ‘We are all Camara’ in Montreal, Saturday, February 13, 2021, calling for justice for Mamadi III Fara Camara, a man who was wrongfully arrested by police and jailed for six days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — A Black Montreal man is seeking more than $1 million in damages after he was wrongfully arrested in connection with an assault on a police officer and detained for six days.

Lawyers representing Mamadi III Fara Camara filed a lawsuit today at the Montreal courthouse.

Camara and his family are seeking about $1.2 million in damages from the city, police and prosecutors.

They are claiming Camara was the victim of many injustices including racial profiling, an illegal arrest and detention, abusive force by police and two naked strip searches.

Camara spent six days in detention after a police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked with his own service weapon on Jan. 28. 

Police ultimately exonerated Camara and in late March, arrested another person in connection with the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 409 at Kipling. #EB409
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s another muggy one. Feels like 27 right now and will feel closer to 37 thi…
Latest Weather
Read more