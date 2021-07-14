Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Black Montreal man wrongfully arrested for assault on officer suing for $1.2 million
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 14, 2021 11:54 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT
People attend a protest called ‘We are all Camara’ in Montreal, Saturday, February 13, 2021, calling for justice for Mamadi III Fara Camara, a man who was wrongfully arrested by police and jailed for six days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — A Black Montreal man is seeking more than $1 million in damages after he was wrongfully arrested in connection with an assault on a police officer and detained for six days.
Lawyers representing Mamadi III Fara Camara filed a lawsuit today at the Montreal courthouse.
Camara and his family are seeking about $1.2 million in damages from the city, police and prosecutors.
They are claiming Camara was the victim of many injustices including racial profiling, an illegal arrest and detention, abusive force by police and two naked strip searches.
Camara spent six days in detention after a police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked with his own service weapon on Jan. 28.
Police ultimately exonerated Camara and in late March, arrested another person in connection with the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.