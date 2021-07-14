Loading articles...

2 men found dead at former South Beach Versace mansion

Last Updated Jul 14, 2021 at 8:44 pm EDT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Officials didn’t identify the men or how they died.

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of Versace’s fatal shooting outside the South Beach landmark.

On the morning of July 15, 1997, Versace was returning home from the News Cafe, just a few blocks away from his Ocean Drive mansion. As Versace began to climb the steps to his home, serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot Versace in the head. Cunanan, who was suspected of killing four other men, killed himself on a houseboat eight days after Versace’s shooting.

Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 and purchased by Versace in 1992. It has operated as a boutique hotel since 2015.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:02 PM
UPDATE: Crews continue to clean up after a tanker truck rolled over in the ditch and spilled gasoline. The 410 rema…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 PM
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $1,400!!🤑 Details in the link…
Latest Weather
Read more