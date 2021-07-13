York Region opening 60K vaccine appointments; Peel, York accepting walk-ins at mass clinics

York Region is opening up close to 60,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The appointments are for first or second doses and are available to anyone aged 12 and older.

Booking can be done through the York Region website.

Some mass vaccination sites will also now start accepting walk-ins for those still searching for their first dose. These include clinics at the Maple Community Centre, Richmond Green Centre and the Georgina Ice Palace.

Peel Region is now offering walk-in appointments at some of its mass vaccination clinics.

Peel Public Health says walk-ins will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton and Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga.

Limited spots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.