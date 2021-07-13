Loading articles...

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. becomes first Blue Jay to win All-Star Game MVP award

Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 11:40 pm EDT

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, celebrates his solo home run during the third inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won the 2021 MLB All-Star Game MVP award.

He is the first Blue Jays player to win the award, which is determined by a fan vote. He is also the youngest ever winner of the award.

Guerrero Jr., who was also the leading vote-getter among All-Star starters, rocked Coors Field with a third-inning home run 468 feet. He finished the game going 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

The American League won the game 5-2 and has now one eight-consecutive All-Star Games.

More to come

