Vladimir Guerrero Jr. becomes first Blue Jay to win All-Star Game MVP award

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won the 2021 MLB All-Star Game MVP award.

He is the first Blue Jays player to win the award, which is determined by a fan vote. He is also the youngest ever winner of the award.

Guerrero Jr., who was also the leading vote-getter among All-Star starters, rocked Coors Field with a third-inning home run 468 feet. He finished the game going 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

The American League won the game 5-2 and has now one eight-consecutive All-Star Games.

