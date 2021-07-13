Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 13, 2021 10:19 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 10:30 am EDT
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin responded Tuesday morning to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil gas station, located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.
“There is no threat to the community,” the tweet said. It gave no other details.
Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.