Police: 2 officers shot near mall outside Baltimore

Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Two officers serving on a U.S. Marshals’ task force were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall, a law enforcement official said.

Preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said.

The Associated Press

