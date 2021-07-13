Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

REAL ESTATE AGENT KILLED

2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, both 42, were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court last month in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh. Prosecutors say Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. She was found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley. Investigators say the men were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer. Baugh’s boyfriend was shot and wounded during the altercation, for which jurors convicted both men of attempted second-degree murder.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST-LAWSUIT

St. Paul woman sues over alleged injury during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul woman who says she was shot in the face with a projectile while protesting peacefully outside a Minneapolis police precinct after the killing of George Floyd has filed a federal lawsuit. Ana Marie Gelhaye says the shooting caused permanent injury to her eye. The suit alleges that police violated her constitutional rights, including First Amendment protections. The Star Tribune reports that medical professionals say Gelhaye suffered iris and retinal trauma and other permanent damage, incurring expensive medical bills. The Minneapolis city attorney declined to comment on the suit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA

Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s independent legislative auditor says he doesn’t have the resources to satisfy a request by lawmakers for a comprehensive study of the state’s COVID-19 response. Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles tells Minnesota Public Radio he’s ready to hear lawmakers out. But he says the scope of the request, combined with other projects his office is already undertaking, make it difficult. The request came in a state government finance bill. Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer says an audit would provide some answers on how the state measured up and on what lessons should be learned, and she expects it to go forward.

FREEWAY CONSTRUCTION

MnDOT prepares for major update on I-494 in south metro area

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is prepping for the Twin Cities metro area’s next major freeway upgrade: Interstate 494 through Eden Prairie, Bloomington and Richfield. The Star Tribune reports the project got a big boost when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded MnDOT a $60 million grant to improve traffic flow between Highway 169 and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. MnDOT says the project will make I-494 safer, less congested, last longer and provide new and improved ways for walkers and bicyclists to cross the freeway. The project is expected to start in 2023 and wrap up in 2026.

ISLE ROYALE WOLVES

Scientists: Pup births hopeful sign for Isle Royale wolves

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Scientists say wolf pups have been spotted again at Isle Royale National Park. And that’s a hopeful sign for efforts to rebuild a gray wolf population that had nearly died out. Crews brought wolves from Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the Canadian province of Ontario to the Lake Superior park several years ago. It’s unknown how many are there now because the coronavirus pandemic forced cancelation of the annual winter census. But researchers with Michigan Technological University say remote cameras have detected a number of pups. Meanwhile, the park’s overgrown moose population appears to be dropping.

MASS VACCINATION SITES

Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7. A statement from Gov. Tim Walz says the state will focus on the several hundred smaller vaccination sites around the state, at pharmacies and health care providers. The state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has been stagnant in recent weeks, at about two-thirds of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose. The Mall of America location will be the only state-run mass vaccination site to stay open past the first week of August.

BODY FOUND

Body of missing 91-year-old woman found in St. Paul creek

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 91-year-old woman who had been missing was found dead in a creek in St. Paul. Police say foul play is not suspected. Police had asked for the public’s help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her residence 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Family and community members had been searching for her, along with police. Her body was found around 6:30 p.m. Saturday submerged in a creek.

LEGIONNAIRES’ DISEASE-HOTEL

Officials link 2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease to hotel spa

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — State health officials say they’re investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel. They say early evidence suggests the source of the respiratory disease may be the spa at the at the Ramada by Wyndham. Minnesota Department of Health investigators have identified two lab-confirmed cases among individuals from unrelated groups who spent time in the pool and hot tub area around the last weekend of June. One person remains hospitalized. The other was hospitalized for a time, but has since been discharged. Health officials say Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia with lung inflammation usually caused by infection.

The Associated Press