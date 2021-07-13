Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hospital: Patient gets kidney meant for someone else
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 13, 2021 11:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio hospital has acknowledged that a patient received a new kidney meant for someone else.
Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland on Monday apologized for the mistake and said two employees have been placed on administrative leave. The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover, officials said.
The other patient’s surgery has been delayed. Officials said the hospital is reviewing how the error occurred to prevent similar mistakes going forward.
“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families,” hospital spokesperson George Stamatis said in a statement. “We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”
The hospital has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national transplant system.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with hospital officials.