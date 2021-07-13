Loading articles...

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 11:00 pm EDT

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for survivors at the collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, July 12, 2021. Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China, after it collapsed on Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission.

The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped.

Most of those killed were hotel guests.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:52 PM
#WBGardiner collector lanes are now OPEN at the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
WATCHES ENDED: Severe Thunderstorm Watches have expired across most of the GTA. Expect humid conditions to remain this evening!
Latest Weather
Read more