Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 13, 2021 10:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 11:00 pm EDT
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for survivors at the collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, July 12, 2021. Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China, after it collapsed on Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP)
BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission.
The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.
Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped.
Most of those killed were hotel guests.
More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.