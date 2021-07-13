Loading articles...

Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million

Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

A large fallen tree blocks the east bound lane of Horseneck Road in Westport, MA as tropical storm Elsa makes its way across the region on July 9, 2021.

ATLANTA (AP) — A company that estimates damage from natural disasters says insured losses on land from Hurricane Elsa will be around $290 million.

About $240 million of that was from wind and storm surge in the U.S., while damage on Caribbean islands totaled about $50 million, Boston-based Karen Clark & Co. said in an initial report this week.

Elsa, which did much of its damage in the U.S. as a tropical storm, caused flooding in several eastern states as it tracked from Florida through Georgia, the mid-Atlantic states and New England. The storm killed at least one person in Florida and spun up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Karen Clark & Co. works with insurance firms to estimate damage. Its “flash estimate” on Elsa is limited to privately insured wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB Gardiner app. Islington express. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Heads up for thunderstorms ⛈ today that could bring very strong wind, heavy rain especially f…
Latest Weather
Read more