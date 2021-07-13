Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada sending 371 athletes to Tokyo's Olympic Games
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 13, 2021 10:29 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 11:19 am EDT
FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after an unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games. Japan is set to raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo’s three neighboring prefectures and a forth area in central Japan to allow tougher measures as a more contagious coronavirus variant spreads and doubts are growing whether the Olympics can go ahead. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)
Summary
Canada's contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles
Tokyo's Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic
The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches
Canada is sending its largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.
The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.
There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.
Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.