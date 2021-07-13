Canada sending 371 athletes to Tokyo's Olympic Games

Loading articles...

Canada is sending its largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.

There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu announced Monday she has withdrawn herself from competing in the summer Olympics.

Tokyo’s Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

