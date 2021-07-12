Peel police investigate collision between vehicle and ATV in Brampton

Peel police say they are investigating a collision between a vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Brampton.

Police said they were called at around 8:49 p.m. Monday to the Bovaird Drive East and Airport Road area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said the man operating the ATV was transported to the hospital.

His medical status was not released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.