60% of Toronto adults now fully vaccinated; Canada to reach 55M doses by week's end

Toronto has reached another vaccine milestone with 60 per cent of adults now fully vaccinated.

Mayor John Tory is encouraging all eligible residents to get their shot, saying the city still has work to do to ensure vaccinations are accessible to everyone.

As part of Team Toronto’s Home Stretch vaccine push, the city has launched more than 20 micro-focused immunization clinics in six priority neighbourhoods in the city’s northwest.

That part of the city is experiencing some of the lowest overall vaccination rates for both first and second doses, at 59 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

“It’s setting up pop-up clinics in the common rooms of apartment buildings, in churches, in basketball courts, in parks, and huge community-based canvassing, going door-to-door in advance,” said Coun. Joe Cressy, the Chairman of the Toronto Board of Health.

In an interview with CityNews, Cressy said getting to a mass vaccination site has been an issue for some. Others face technological or language barriers that make it harder to navigate the system. For one week only, those residents can go to one of more than 20 pop-up clinics set up steps away from their home.

Peel Region reached their own significant vaccination milestone over the weekend.

Public health officials say more than half of adult residents in the region are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Friday, Peel Region had administered more than 1.8 million vaccine doses.

Canada is expecting vaccine shipments to keep rolling in this week as the country inches closer to matching the percentage of people in the United States fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal government expects another 1.4 million doses of the shot from Pfizer-BioNTech to arrive in the next seven days.

It also plans to distribute the 1.5 million doses from Moderna that came in last Friday.

By the end of the week, Canadian officials expect to have received a total of more than 55 million doses including the latest shipments, though those figures may change.

The federal government has promised that it would reach 68 million shots delivered by the end of July and says it’s still on track to hit that target.

To date, around 42.7 per cent of eligible Canadian residents have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, giving them full protection against the virus.

With files from the Canadian Press