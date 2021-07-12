Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ticks are everywhere this summer. Here’s what you need to know
by the big story
Posted Jul 12, 2021 5:15 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, if you spent time outdoors this weekend, we hope you did a thorough tick check when you got back inside. The creatures have been on the rise in Canada for years, and this summer is no exception. The increase is not just in numbers, but in wide swaths of habitat which used to be tick-free.
Why is this happening? How can you spot them? Where are you likely to encounter them? And most importantly, if you find one, how can you remove it safely, and what do you need to do after that?
GUEST: Justin Wood, founder of Geneticks
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
