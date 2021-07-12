Ticks are everywhere this summer. Here’s what you need to know

In today’s Big Story podcast, if you spent time outdoors this weekend, we hope you did a thorough tick check when you got back inside. The creatures have been on the rise in Canada for years, and this summer is no exception. The increase is not just in numbers, but in wide swaths of habitat which used to be tick-free.

Why is this happening? How can you spot them? Where are you likely to encounter them? And most importantly, if you find one, how can you remove it safely, and what do you need to do after that?

GUEST: Justin Wood, founder of Geneticks

