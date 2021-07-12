Loading articles...

Three hurt after construction crane collapses in Kelowna, B.C.

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 5:00 pm EDT

KELOWNA, B.C. — A crane has collapsed at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, B.C., injuring at least three people.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says in a news release that it received word around 11 a.m. that a crane had fallen onto an adjacent building.

It says three patients have been taken to hospital with one in critical condition, another seriously hurt and the third with minor injuries.

Twelve ground ambulances were sent to the scene along with two critical care teams.

RCMP say the industrial accident has knocked out power for most of Kelowna’s downtown core and traffic is being rerouted around the site.

Police say crews are working to safely evacuate those impacted and they’re asking all motorists to avoid the entire area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

