The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 12, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say there are 204 patients in intensive care with COVID-19-related critical illness and 123 patients on ventilators.

The province says 121,653 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Sunday.

As of today, 79 per cent of Ontario adults have had one vaccine dose and 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press