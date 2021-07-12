S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the energy, technology and industrial sectors fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.49 points at 20,249.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.47 points at 34,970.63. The S&P 500 index was up 8.74 points at 4,378.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.66 points at 14,703.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.25 cents US compared with 80.15 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 68 cents at US$73.88 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.73 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.40 at US$1,805.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press